2004

Crimson Rivers II: Angels of the Apocalypse

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 2004

Studio

Studio Légende

Jean Reno, Benoit Magimel and Christopher Lee (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Star Wars Trilogy) star in the riveting action-packed sequel to Crimson Rivers. No one is safe when seemingly random killings emerge as a deadly pattern intended to usher in the end of the world. A murder victim with the same DNA as Christ. A serial killer mimicking the deaths of the 12 Apostles. Inspector Niemans (Reno) and a young, rebellious detective team up with a beautiful expert in religion to crack the case before their elusive suspect completes the cycle of terror, paving the way to an even bigger bloody catastrophe.

Cast

Benoît Magimelcapitaine Reda
Camille NattaMarie
Christopher LeeEmerich
Johnny Hallydayl'ermite
Gabrielle Lazurela femme de Philippe
Serge RiaboukinePère Vincent

