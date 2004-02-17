Crimson Rivers II: Angels of the Apocalypse

2004

Jean Reno, Benoit Magimel and Christopher Lee (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Star Wars Trilogy) star in the riveting action-packed sequel to Crimson Rivers. No one is safe when seemingly random killings emerge as a deadly pattern intended to usher in the end of the world. A murder victim with the same DNA as Christ. A serial killer mimicking the deaths of the 12 Apostles. Inspector Niemans (Reno) and a young, rebellious detective team up with a beautiful expert in religion to crack the case before their elusive suspect completes the cycle of terror, paving the way to an even bigger bloody catastrophe.