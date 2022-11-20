Crimson Throne

Not Available

Humans massacred their race, wrote them out of history, and pushed them into myth... Now in the midst of a Vampire civil war, an exiled Vampire prince has escaped into the mountains of the new America, building a hidden army for revenge against his family. Years later, in the dead of winter, a group of grad students start their research on the disappearance of wildlife in those very mountains. When they come close to the truth, they begin the fight for their own survival. As the fight escalates, the Vampire prince descends upon the conflict. He is forced to visit his dark past as the fates of the student's are decided.