1981

Crippled Avengers

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 30th, 1981

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Crippled Avengers is a 1978 Shaw Brothers kung fu film directed by Chang Cheh and starring four members of the Venom Mob. It has been released in North America as Mortal Combat and Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms. The film follows a group of martial artists seeking revenge after being crippled by Tu Tin-To (Chen Kuan Tai), a martial arts master, and his son (Lu Feng).

Cast

Philip Kwok Chun-FungChen Shuen
Lo MengBlacksmith Wei Jia-Jie
Sun ChienHu Ah-Kue
Lu FengDao Chang
Johnny Wang Lung-WeiKeeper Wan
Yeung HungMaster Jiu Gao Feng

