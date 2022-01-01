Crippled Creek

Not Available

This is the retelling of the events of the weekend of April 23rd 2004. Three young, sexy girls go into the woods on a camping trip to a family cabin. The local forest Ranger had warned them about an old Hermit who lives in the woods, so when two young, great looking guys show up, the girls are nervous. Anxiety turns to attraction after they get to know each other. The next day, someone is still watching them. The Hermit shows up and threatens them, telling them to leave or die. That night, the gruesome murders begin and we realize that the victims are little more than food for this Òwatcher in the woods. Snares, long sharp knives, bear traps and branches all make for perfect ways to end the lives of these young adults who are camping on haunted ground. In the end, the line between friendship and terror is blurred when we realize the murderer is an evil spirit who befriends then murders his prey.