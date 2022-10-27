1949

Criss Cross

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 11th, 1949

Studio

Burt Lancaster plays Steve Thompson, a man who seals his dark fate when he returns to Los Angeles to find his ex-wife Anna Dundee (Yvonne DeCarlo) eager to rekindle their love against all better judgement. She encourages their affair but then quickly marries mobster Slim Dundee (Dan Duryea). To deflect suspicion of the affair, Steve Thompson leads Dundee into a daylight armored-truck robbery.

Cast

Yvonne De CarloAnna Dundee
Dan DuryeaSlim Dundee
Stephen McNallyDet. Lt. Peter 'Pete' Ramirez
Esy MoralesOrchestra Leader
Tom PediVincent
Percy HeltonFrank

