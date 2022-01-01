1992

CrissCross

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 7th, 1992

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Set in 1969, a twelve-year-old grows up in Key West with his mother, who is paying the bills by stripping at the local topless bar. The boy finds out about her activities and tries to convince her to stop, to no avail. A local restaurant owner hires him to collect fish from a boat out in the bay, and the boy discovers that the restaurant owner is using the fish to bring drugs in to shore. He steals one load and goes about selling it so his mother can afford to quit her job.

Cast

Arliss HowardJoe
James GammonEmmett
Keith CarradineJohn Cross
Anna LevineMonica
Goldie HawnTracy Cross

