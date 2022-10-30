Cristian Castro: En Primera Fila Dia 1

Not Available

En Primera Fila Day 1 The successful formula of Sony Music continues its legacy with Cristian Castro. The series "Primera Fila", this idea of ​​recording style and already tested Unplugged artists like Thalia, Franco de Vita and Miguel Mateos, returns with the successes of the Mexican and some new tracks. This production is published in two volumes, classified as "Day 1" and "Day 2", each on CD and DVD. It was recorded in November 2012 in Los Angeles, California, before hundreds of fans and a team of over 200 people. "En Primera Fila: Day 1" contains classics like "Vuelveme a Querer", "Azul", "No Podras" and "Lloran las Rosas" and duets with haash, Reik and Leonel Garcia. Also highlights the participation of his mother, Veronica Castro, who of course could not miss an event of such magnitude.