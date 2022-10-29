Not Available

Cristiano Ronaldo - The Boy Who Had A Dream is a revealing 2007 documentary which looks back at his life and career to date--from his humble beginnings in Portugal to his current position as one of the highest paid footballers in the world. Packed with entertaining highlights and fascinating insights into the player's life, the documentary features in-depth interviews with the star, his family, and his friends, as well as commentary from some of the game's greatest names (including Sir Alex Ferguson, Figo, Wayne Rooney and Luiz Felipe Scolari). In addition to this, of course, is awesome footage of of the Manchester United midfielder at his best--in action for Portugal at the World Cup and the European Championships, and destroying defences and scoring breath-taking goals for Manchester United.