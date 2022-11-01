Cristina Branco: Live

Not Available

Recorded in July 2006 at the wonderful Leiden Theatre (Leische Shouwburg Theater) in Holland, where Cristina had her international premiere, this concert's program joins the more recent repertoire at that time with some classical fados. On this concert Cristina plays with the different forms of relationship between modernity and tradition: modernity settled by her unique style seen in all her albums, and tradition, because when she sings an older fado she does it in the most respectful way, but always with her own personality token. "Live" is a very consistent concert, with polished images where we'll have the pleasure to discover Cristina Branco in some repertoire until then not approached by her.