1997

Critical Care

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

October 30th, 1997

Werner Ernst is a young hospital resident who becomes embroiled in a legal battle between two half-sisters who are fighting over the care of their comatose father. But are they really fighting over their father's care, or over his $10 million estate? Meanwhile, Werner must contend with his nutty supervisor, who insists that he only care for patients with full insurance. Can Werner sidestep the hospital's legal team and do what's best for the patient?

Cast

Kyra SedgwickFelicia Potter
Helen MirrenStella
Albert BrooksDr. Butz
Anne BancroftNun
Wallace ShawnFurnaceman
Jeffrey WrightBed Two

