CRITICAL CONDITION paints a disturbing and gripping portrait of what can happen when you're sick and uninsured in America. The unforgettable subjects of this new documentary by Roger Weisberg discover that being uncovered can cost them their jobs, health, homes, savings, and even their lives. Unlike Michael Moore's SICKO, which illustrated the problems of people with private insurance, CRITICAL CONDITION looks at the harrowing struggles of people that must battle life-threatening illnesses with no insurance whatsoever.