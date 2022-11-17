Not Available

    Shot on Super 8 and blown up to 16mm for a dreamlike effect, CRITICAL MASS is a strange, poetic vision of childhood. From its first vision sequence to its consequential conclusion, the film follows one boy's wanderings, both internal and external, as he tries to make sense of his world. Life, death, time and place become interchangeable when he happens upon a dead crow, a barren hilltop and a small boy who serves as a catalyst for his actions. CRITICAL MASS explores the power of childhood imagination that makes play become reality.

