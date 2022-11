Not Available

After inheriting a fortune Tereza Cristina, Crodoalvo Valerius, better known as "Crô", is tired of life millionaire. Determined to find a new muse who can devote his life, he begins a personal quest that makes interview several turkeys. Your goal is to find one that is best qualified to own that he can serve as a steward, as he did with his former employer. However, after much review, just realizing that his ideal muse is exactly the one I had ever imagined.