Not Available

A curse was originally cast from the attack of Haidamark Cossacks on Nemirov Poland, 1648, spawning a mythological creature, the Vodnik. This curse now plagues the Sirko family and the citizens of his town are paying with their souls. Macy is of course hesitant to believe urban legend as is local County Sherriff, Ben Cade, who suspects Florian is dealing with the grief of losing his brother in a more sinister way.