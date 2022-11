Not Available

Nightmare Stage by Željko Malnar (original title in English, later also in Croatian Noćna mora Željka Malnara) was a late night talk show hosted by maverick traveler and author Željko Malnar. It was broadcast live on Croatian TV station OTV from October 3, 1992 to 2005, then picked up by Z1 from 2005 until the show's end on June 26, 2010. This is the first and only known feature film in the Nightmare Stage cycle of Malnar's cinematography.