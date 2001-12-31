Crocodile 2: Death Swamp

2001

After a bank robbery, four criminals escape to Mexico, but a storm causes an accident which takes down the plane where several die in the crash. The criminals take it into their own hands to continue when one survivor is attacked and eaten by a crocodile. The criminals kill it, but from then on the mother Crocodile is on a killing spree with a goal to kill each survivor. But that is not the only worry, because they're trapped within it's world, and if it doesn't kill them, the criminals will.