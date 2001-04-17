2001

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 2001

Studio

Bungalow Productions

After settling in the tiny Australian town of Walkabout Creek with his significant other and his young son, Mick "Crocodile" Dundee is thrown for a loop when a prestigious Los Angeles newspaper offers his honey a job. The family migrates back to the United States, and Croc and son soon find themselves learning some lessons about American life -- many of them inadvertent

Cast

Paul HoganMichael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee
Linda KozlowskiSue Charleton
Jere BurnsArnan Rothman
Jonathan BanksMilos Drubnik
Alec WilsonJacko
Gerry SkiltonNugget O'Cass

