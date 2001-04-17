Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

After settling in the tiny Australian town of Walkabout Creek with his significant other and his young son, Mick "Crocodile" Dundee is thrown for a loop when a prestigious Los Angeles newspaper offers his honey a job. The family migrates back to the United States, and Croc and son soon find themselves learning some lessons about American life -- many of them inadvertent
|Paul Hogan
|Michael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee
|Linda Kozlowski
|Sue Charleton
|Jere Burns
|Arnan Rothman
|Jonathan Banks
|Milos Drubnik
|Alec Wilson
|Jacko
|Gerry Skilton
|Nugget O'Cass
