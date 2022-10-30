Not Available

Kiran (Praveen Prem), son of retired Government staff Parameswaran (R. K. Thayyil) is working in a hardware firm after completing his B.Tech course, with no responsibilities and aims in his life. Nithya (Avanthika Mohan), only daughter of bank manager Narayanan Namboothiri (Ashokan) and Gayathri (Maya Viswanath) is working in a private IT firm after completing her M.Tech. These two childhood friends meet each other and eventually fall in love. But the parents of both their families are against the love between them, being very conventional. Then a crocodile enters between them, and thus crocodile love story begins. The interesting incidents and unexpected twists happening after crocodile's entry forms the rest of the story