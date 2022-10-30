Cromosoma Cinco

Not Available

This story begins with Andrea being born. She is premature, beautiful and different. Her parents start a search that lasts more than a year, trying to get a response and a diagnosis. Lisa Pram, her mother, writes the Little Black Book, a very personal book with texts, drawings and photographs. Chromosome 5 is based on this intimate diary. This is a story of loss and encounter. Andrea is later diagnosed with a rare syndrome called 5p or Cri du Chat. She has lost a small part of her Chromosome 5 and Lisa finds a new way of seeing and accepting light and life.