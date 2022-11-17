Not Available

Produced within the framework of the “Programmi Sperimentali” of Italian public television (structure of the RAI which allowed, in the 1970s, the production of films such as Lutte en Italie by the Dziga Vertov Group, Cancer by Glauber Rocha or Perché pagare per essere felici by Marco Ferreri), Cronaca di un gruppo tells the story of a group of young French revolutionaries who, between Paris and the Pyrenees region, are looking for ways to continue their political activities, through the theater experimental and counter-information, the day after May 68.