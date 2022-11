Not Available

Kinder Surprise eggs are hugely popular all around the world. From the foil wrapper to the chocolate shell, the plastic yolk capsule to the clever toy inside, Kinder eggs are practically a global rite of childhood. That is, except in the United States, where they're considered a choking hazard and are illegal. This is the story of a man who loves the little chocolate eggs so much that he's become a Kinder smuggler.