Crooks in Clover

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gaumont

An aging gangster, Fernand Naudin is hoping for a quiet retirement when he suddenly inherits a fortune from an old friend, a former gangster supremo known as the Mexican. If he is ambivalent about his new found wealth, Fernand is positively nonplussed to discover that he has also inherited his benefactor’s daughter, Patricia. Unfortunately, not only does Fernand have to put up with the thoroughly modern Patricia and her nauseating boyfriend, but he also had to contend with the Mexican’s trigger-happy former employees, who are determined to make a claim.

Cast

Lino VenturaFernand Naudin
Bernard BlierRaoul Volfoni
Francis BlancheMaître Folace
Claude RichAntoine Delafoy
Pierre BertinAdolphe Amédée Delafoy
Jean LefebvrePaul Volfoni

Images