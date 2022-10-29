Not Available

Documentary about the role of images in Egypt before and during the revolution, almost entirely filmed inside the Egyptian State-run Al-Ahram newspaper building and its role in shaping the image of the state and its head in addition to the collective conscious. co-directed by Johanna Domke (Germany) and Marouan Omara (Egypt). The audio narrates the story of photographers before it gets to a critical understanding of how icons and frames are influential on the media industry in egypt, and how this is heavily state controlled. The footage shows the usually off-premises Al-Ahram newspaper building (and operations), and was shot in very particular times and very short period.