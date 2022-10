2012

Crosby, Stills & Nash join forces for their first live performance video in over 20 years! Filmed during their 2012 tour, CSN 2012 includes many of the trio's classic hits as well as new songs, "Radio," "Almost Gone", and "Girl From The North Country" (a cover of Bob Dylan's 1963 release). The disc also includes interviews with David, Stephen, and Graham, plus their band and crew. A must-have for any CSN fan.