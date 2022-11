Not Available

Filmed live in San Francisco, Acoustic features 18 acoustic CSN performances, including "Deja Vu," "Just a Song Before I Go," "Helplessly Hoping," "Our House," and "For What It's Worth." Also features performances of solo material as well as songs by their previous groups including: The Hollies, The Byrds, and Buffalo Springfield. First time on DVD. 5.1 audio/stereo. Digitally recorded.