Cross Country - Part 1

Rise to the Challenge! The movie event of the year is here. In the tradition of Taking Flight and Drenched, Cross Country is must-see epic destination movie filmed on location in breathtaking New Zealand. Tipped off by Roman Heart, Exclusive Matthew Rush and Erik Rhodes embark on the journey of a lifetime in search of an ancient Maori totem. They quickly learn that nothing is as simple as it seems. So focused on winning, they are oblivious to the fact that they're falling into a trap set by Dean Monroe, a ruthless collector who does what it takes to get what he wants ...