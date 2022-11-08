Cross Mission

Not Available

General Romero, leader of a small Latin American country, is showing the UN how he's taking care of his country's drug problems by publicly burning crops of marijuana. As soon as the inspectors leave, however, Romero quickly returns to business, producing and shipping the illegal crop. When his right-hand man is convinced by a crusading reporter to turn away from his life of crime and help bring his boss to justice, Romero vows to stop at nothing to prevent this traitor from talking.