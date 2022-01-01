Not Available

Crossbeam: Live in Jersey

    Recorded live at Freedom Centre, Jersey, August 21st 2015. Featuring songs from the Crossbeam catalogue and worship songs that have played a part in the Crossbeam journey. Track listing: Awake / Miracle Baby / Everything / Still Running / Everybody Praise the Lord / You Are My God / Adore / I Bow Down / Key to My Heart / Everlasting God / The Best is Yet to Come / Jesus, You are There / Holy and Anointed One / Go / Arise / Seasons / So Many Stars / Love Endures / Comfortable Silence / Coming Home.

