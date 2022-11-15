cross/film

Not Available

A film is being made. The characters of the film have escaped in the countryside. The director wanders in the city at night. The crew is filming, trying to consist the film from everything that appears to be useful or function-able, but is that so? A woman is wandering in the city at night. The characters start to act for themselves. The crew and the director are getting into the film. Crossing in and out - all these people - from that film that's being made by and with them, among other things.