2013

Crosshairs

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Hired to enact revenge on a man who savagely beat a beautiful Russian débutant, Jack Verlaine is pressed between his newly acquired job and a persistent man named, Brill, who offers him a chance to advance higher in his seedy career. But when an estranged lover reappears in Verlaine's regimented existence, he soon realizes the new elements in his life may be just a plot to uncover his true identity.

Cast

Tom SizemoreJimmy Marcos
Mark RolstonBrill
Jeffrey Vincent PariseAbe Frohman
Robert SeayJack Verlaine

Images