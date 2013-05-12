Crosshairs

2013

Hired to enact revenge on a man who savagely beat a beautiful Russian débutant, Jack Verlaine is pressed between his newly acquired job and a persistent man named, Brill, who offers him a chance to advance higher in his seedy career. But when an estranged lover reappears in Verlaine's regimented existence, he soon realizes the new elements in his life may be just a plot to uncover his true identity.