Crossing

Camp B

Yong-soo is an ex-soccer player who lives in a small coal-mine village in North Korea with his wife and young son, Joon. Although living in extreme poverty like many other families in North Korea, the family is happy just to be with each other. Then one day, Yong-soo's pregnant wife becomes critically ill. Let alone medicine, Yong-soo can't even find food for her in North Korea. So he decides to secretly cross the border to China hoping to find the medicine for his wife.

Cast

Joo Da-YoungMi-seon
Jeong In-GiSang-cheol
Lee Young-hooFactory Manager
Cha In-PyoKim Yong-soo

