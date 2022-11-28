Crossing Beyond

Not Available

The film follows the 5 athletes who competed in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. A female ice hockey player who was adopted to the United States, a skeleton player from Ghana, an Afghanistan skier, a British snowboarder and a ski jumper who overcame a knee injury. They all step into the world of sports by going beyond their personal and human limitations. The film emphasizes their steps and trails through the images of their continuous walks. At the same time the walks are connected to the division of the hosting country, Korea. Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games has overcome the conflict that could have led to another war, leading to participation of both South and North Koreas. Beyond the convention of celebrating only the winners, the film put significance in the whole path by looking at their stories behind the participation. Just like the title, the film depicts us beyond the border.