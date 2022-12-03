Crossing Columbus

Not Available

At the peak of the Mexican Revolution, General Francisco “Pancho” Villa’s army raided the border town of Columbus, New Mexico, in a devastating surprise attack on March 9, 1916. Far from forgotten, that tragic event is commemorated yearly in Columbus as the Cabalgata Binacional weekend. The affair—an occasion to promote peace and harmony between Mexico and the United States—has become a cross-border reconciliation attracting over a thousand participants, with many tracing on horseback Villa’s path across the Chihuahuan Desert for two weeks prior to the event. By deftly combining archival footage of the 1916 raid with contemporary accounts from colorful and astute local denizens on both sides of the border, a filmmaker from Arizona, Cathy Lee Crane, unpacks a devastating moment in American history—and in so doing raises all kinds of interesting questions about what it means to cross the border today.