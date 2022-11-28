Not Available

Jerome Josserand is a professional snow kiter. In 2007 he set the world record for the highest kite flight. It was 450 m above the ground. Jerome is in love with wind and its power to use it to mount high mountains. His home is a place called Col du Lautaret which is also his playground. On his way he found Iceland. He noticed that there is snow and wind all the time. And he thought:” What if I would cross Iceland from southern to northern Iceland in just one day, with just power of wind?” And so he did. Crossing Iceland in such winter conditions was extremely tough and demanding. He needed to be in great physical and psychical preparation. There was wind exceeding 80km/h, there was equipment failure at -25C while shooting the movie, there was snow and freezing Icelandic nature everywhere. Even though Jerome prepared himself well for this journey, in the end everything depends of the power of wind… The question is – did he succeed? Did he make his wish come true?