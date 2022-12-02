Crossing Over: Living in the Twilight Zone`

Not Available

This in-depth documentary chronicles the development and production of Jordan Peele's modern take on the classic anthology series. Fans will get an inside look at the process of finding the right creative approach to bring back one of television's most iconic and influential storytelling platforms. Executive producers Simon Kinberg, Jordan Peele, Wyn Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, and Glen Morgan shed light on the different ideas and concepts explored during the early days of development as well as the creative choices that helped lay the foundation for the new series - from conceptualizing The Twilight Zone as an actual dimension parallel to our own reality to incorporating Rod Serling into the new show's central premise and how all these creative milestones unraveled during the development of Season One.