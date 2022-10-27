Crossing Paths

Not Available

Jeremy Booner is a college kid struggling with his grades, with the ladies and with life in general. Brian Miano is a smooth-talking salesman on the fast track to success. A chance encounter at an intersection leaves Jeremy and Brian secretly envious of each other's lives. Jeremy wants Brian's cool car and extravagant lifestyle while Brian wishes for Jeremy's carefree college days. Jeremy's partying and womanizing ways may have cost him both his education and the girl of his dreams, Lindsey. After a visit from an old friend, Randy, a free-spirited wanderer, Brian decides to climb down off the corporate ladder and trade in his world for something more fulfilling. Meanwhile, when a college buddy gets swindled out of his tuition, Jeremy helps out and is inspired to turn his life around. As Brian and Jeremy both experience life altering events, their paths intertwine and their journeys come a full circle.