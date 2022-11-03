Not Available

Crossings: John Woo starts with Woo's emotional homecoming to Hong Kong in 2004 to promote his latest blockbuster Paycheck. It leads you through his teen years where he made avant garde films, his apprenticeship with Shaw Brothers' martial arts director Chang Che, his coming of age as a director directing slapstick Hong Kong comedies through the 70s and 80s. It charts the genesis of the groundbreaking A Better Tomorrow starring Chow Yun Fat, a film that creates a new genre in Hong Kong cinema and launches Woo's career into the international arena.