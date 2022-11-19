Not Available

Crosswind

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Exciting freefly smoke dives. Awe inspiring wing suit mountain flight. Daring under bridge canopy swoops. Power and technique of pure 4 way and 8 way relative work. Energy of stand-up and back-to-earth dives. Aerial ride in the bewitching New Zealand light. Technical, magical, and acquatic canopy flares in unique and scenic locations. Frenzy and control in the art of base jumping. Masterful freeflying with Space Ball. The best multidimensional freefly ever seen through a 10 way star.

    Cast

    Images