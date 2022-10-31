Not Available

Olia and Zina are sisters. Olia has a husband and children. Zina has a parrot and a cat. Olia moved to Germany, she couldn’t handle her mother who was dying of terminal illness. Zina has left her art career and dedicated herself to mother. Both of the women suffer from insults, innuendos, and self-reproaches. They’re parted by borders and social status. But there’s still something that urges them to arrange a meeting, even if a meeting is going to be virtual. And there’s still something that saves them from tragedy that is about to occur during their meetings.