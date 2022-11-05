Crow Crazy

Not Available

Andy Panda finds his cornfield besieged by crows. He gets rid of them... except for one stubborn member who refuses to leave. When Andy realizes he's no match for the crow, he lets his dog, Milo, keep watch for him. Milo, however, is no genius himself and the crow soon convinces him that he should be chasing a goat and a bull. Finally, Milo comes to his senses and goes after the crow as does Andy but the two end up inadvertantly clubbing each other senseless while the crow makes off with the remainder of Andy's cornfield.