Fantastic live DVD from the heaviest band on Earth. Filmed at the popular German open-air festival of the same name, Live: With Full Force was captured on Crowbar's world tour supporting their 2005 release, Lifesblood for the Downtrodden. The live performance DVD further includes candid backstage footage plus the band's second (and previously unavailable) promotional video for the album track 'Slave No More'.