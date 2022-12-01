Crowded House: Encore - Live at Sydney Opera House

Not Available

Twenty years after bidding farewell to 100,000 people lining the Sydney Opera House foreshore, Crowded House return with an encore performance to celebrate their 30th anniversary and induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. From humble beginnings in Melbourne to chart-topping international success following the release of their ground-breaking debut self-titled album, Crowded House has remained an Australian cultural institution, with over ten million albums sold across the globe. Now, celebrate the legendary group with another incredible live event that sees the band perform all their biggest hits over a full two-hour show, including 'Don't Dream It's Over', 'Fall At Your Feet', 'Weather With You', 'Better Be Home Soon' and many more.