Not Available

Crowded House are one of Australasia's most successful acts. However, when they came to record their third album in 1990, the group was on the verge of splitting apart. In desperation, singer and songwriter Neil Finn fell back on his brother Tim to help. Tim Finn had led the group Split Enz from New Zealand to the top of the Australian charts and invited Neil to join the group, only to be eclipsed by him.