Crowds is a feature documentary that records popular events of Uruguay where thousands of people gather spontaneously, called by faith, passion, celebration and memory. What happens when we set aside our individuality to act collectively? This documentary observes the passions that draw thousands of people close in order to join in a choral character. It discovers the crowd while it transgresses and experiences catharsis, while it seeks miracles and hopes; in continuous movement it splits and rejoins... until they dissipate and individuals re-emerge in their own solitude.