Not Available

In a small, coastal colonial town, a clawed vampire rises from the ground near an old cemetery. He immediately attack couple. The bodies are found and then taken to a coroner's office, where the doctor does a thorough examination, not only discovering the girl has been completely drained dry but also that there are puncture wounds and traces of human saliva on her neck. He takes his findings to his police inspector friend. After another girl is attacked and killed in the same manner, the two men ponder whether the killer is a psycho who only fancies himself a vampire. Even more bloodless corpses turning up all over town and a funeral home reporting a coffin being stolen fail to convince them one way or another.