A young museum curator Isabelle (Katie Goldfinch) is sent to look at an ancient artefact, discovered in the basement of a stately home in Shropshire. Welcomed into the sprawling manor house by a seemingly hospitable family; Karl (Larry Rew), his wife Evelyn (Babette Barat) and their beautiful daughter Scarlet (Florence Cady), but all is not what it seems, as a dark and terrifying secret hangs over them.