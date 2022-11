Not Available

On Easter Sunday 2012 the UK's Channel 4 showed a programme entitled Crucifixion in which Gunther von Hagens created his interpretation of the crucifixion of Jesus. The documentary examined the enduring iconic image of the Crucifix. A number of donors were used for the plastination of blood vessels to create the main structure of the body. At the end of the programme von Hagens announced that he did not expect to see the final work of art due to his ill health.