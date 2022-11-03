Cruel Friends

Not Available

Bingo! Lukas, a twenty-five-year-old law student, is among the chosen few accepted to study under the distinguished Professor Arndt. At the start of the summer semester he switches to Munich University. Lukas is determined to head his class and win the 25,000 valedictorian scholarship – the first step toward a great international career. Among Lukas’s classmates are smart Alexander and his friends Marco, Anton and lovely Evelyn. Fascinated by their charisma, Lukas dreams of joining the clique. Although Alexander is his major rival in the seminar, Lukas courts his friendship. To complicate matters, he falls head over heels in love with Evelyn, the most desirable woman he’s ever seen. Finally a dream comes true: The clique accepts him. But the glamorous lure proves treacherous. Unable to keep up with his new friends’ high-society lifestyle, Lukas gets into ever deeper trouble. Concealing his financial problems, he becomes entangled in a web of lies…