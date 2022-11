Not Available

Toshio Kamijo is 42 years old and just loves women. Suddenly, his daughter is kidnapped! Blamed by his half-crazed wife, he does not contact the police and rushes around trying to raise money. But, neither the banks nor other loan companies in the street will loan him any money. As his last resort, he goes to meet his acquaintance, Gotoda, trying to get him to provide a loan...