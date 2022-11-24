Not Available

The king of male-dominant European fuck footage, Raul Cristian, brings his special brand of hyper-masculine hard-core to the New World - Porn Valley, Los Angeles - in his latest two-disc array of scenes shot for Raul's relentless production company, Cruel Media. In addition to the always-reliable Cruel team of big-dicked bastards, Cruel Media Conquers Los Angeles recruits some of the USA's finest cocksmen, as well as an international cast of sluts currently working in the greater Southern California porn zone.